A Collective List Of APIs. Build Something.

The Force.com SOAP API (formerly known as the Force.com Web Services API) lets you integrate Force.com applications that can create, retrieve, update or delete records managed by Salesforce, Force.com, and Database.com, records such as accounts, leads, and custom objects. With more than 20 different calls, SOAP API also lets you to maintain passwords, perform searches, and much more. You can use the SOAP API with any programming language that supports Web services.