A Collective List Of APIs. Build Something.

3Taps API
Allows access to Craigslist, apartments.com, Indeed, eBay Motors, cars.com, Hemmings Motor News, and Backpage APIs..
Search as a service.
Operations, related request and response structures, and error codes to enable you to store data in the cloud.
A web based system for managing collaborative projects. Simple manipulations of your project are provided through the web user interface..
Which allows companies to conduct commerce with Best Buy services within their own e-commerce application.Can create more contextual and personal experiences for each of our customers.
Add intelligent search to your app, combing hundreds of billions of webpages, images, videos, and news to provide relevant results with no ad requirements. The results can be automatically customized to your users' locations or markets, increasing relevancy by staying local..
Links are everywhere. Within every channel and every platform. Only Bitlinks are powerful enough to allow you to see clear across the internet..
To use for app development, API documentation, developer support resources, and access the Box Developer Console.
Get paid in your app and on your with a single integration that allows you to accept credit cards & everything else.
Create the Uber for anything , A small business API for on-demand fulfillment.
Keep, share, and discover the best of the Web using Delicious, the world's leading social bookmarking service.
Offers access to public read-only data such as searching for items, products, reviews, and eBay member profiles. The eBay Shopping API can be used in search tools and other buyer-focused applications.
This translates text to ERMAHGERD.
Is a Paid Usage model and requires a licensing agreement directly with Eventful. Eventful is a leading digital media company connecting consumers with entertainment, movies and local events..
Let’s you detect the information of a given photo (e.g. face location, age, race, gender etc.).
Helps developers build, grow and monetize their business..
Let’s you enter your name and the name of your partner/lover/crush to find Love compatibility & chances of successful love relationship.
Is available for non-commercial use by outside developers. Commercial use is possible by prior arrangement..
Let’s you access over 330,000 recipes and 80,000 food products.
Gives you access to our world-class places database and the ability to interact with Foursquare users and merchants. Start using the only location API you'll ever need..
Let’s you turn your sentences and webpage into Yoda like sentences..
Keep your registration forms simple. Optimize your conversions and let us determine the gender of your customers.
Names of places.
Geographical database covers all countries and contains over eleven million placenames that are available for download free of charge.
Gmail API, Access Gmail mailboxes including sending user email..
Build scalable web and mobile backends in any language on Google’s infrastructure.
Create a search engine for your website, your blog, or a collection of websites. You can configure your search engine to search both web pages and images..
Official Google Maps API.
To power location experiences for their users..
Used by Google products to create short URLs that can be easily shared, tweeted, or emailed to friends..
Gadgets are no longer the best way to include visualizations on your web page.
Let’s you get most recent and historical crime data so you feel safe in your neighbourhood..
Offers a variety of services for building cognitive apps..
A really simple api that lets you convert text to speech. It’s 100% free for unlimited usage.
Processing (NLP) Service including sentiment analysis, content extraction, and language detection.
Allows anyone to build their own programs using Last.fm data, whether they're on the web, the desktop or mobile devices..
Let’s you generate memes by choosing preloaded images, and short top and bottom text sentences.
Let’s you legally display lyrics of over 640k artists and 13M tracks on your app or website.
A social networking website offering an interactive, user-submitted network of friends, personal profiles, blogs, groups, photos, music, and videos.
The service that handles the (sign-up, discovery and playback) traffic from all devices from all users.
Will let you access Netflix database (which is not open anymore).
Hack NYTimes news and information.
Gives you access to 1000s of Trivia questions. New ones are being added all the time! The database is also being expanded with new categories and feedback mechanisms coming soon!!.
Gets you a random quote from famous movies in XML,SOAP format.
An API for interesting facts about numbers. Provides trivia, math, date, and year facts about numbers. For example, “5 is the number of platonic solids”, “42 is the number of little squares forming the left side trail of Microsoft’s Windows 98 logo”, “February 27th is the day in 1964 that the government of Italy asks for help to keep the Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling over”.
Accept payments with one of PayPal's robust APIs. Open the door for Apple Pay, Android Pay, Venmo, and whatever's next with Braintree's SDK, or get up and running quickly with a simple checkout button on your site..
Generates random pictures of cute kittens or adorable cats for your app/website, or just for your personal amusement.
Product Hunt API Documentation.
Connect the people who have knowledge to the people who need it, to bring together people with different perspectives so they can understand each other better, and to empower everyone to share their knowledge for the benefit of the rest of the world..
Can be created, updated, and deleted using the OS::Trove::Instance resource. Cloud Databases instances can also be created as replicas of other Cloud Databases instances.
Generates cool looking robot image for any text.
The Force.com SOAP API (formerly known as the Force.com Web Services API) lets you integrate Force.com applications that can create, retrieve, update or delete records managed by Salesforce, Force.com, and Database.com, records such as accounts, leads, and custom objects. With more than 20 different calls, SOAP API also lets you to maintain passwords, perform searches, and much more. You can use the SOAP API with any programming language that supports Web services.
Turn Google Spreadsheets into an API.
Makes it easy to search for things on eBay..
Discover, stream, and share a constantly expanding mix of music from emerging and major artists around the world..
Let’s you search and lookup metadata about artists, tracks and albums.
With this API you can easily create a full Texas Holdem game, just create the graphic and associate it with the results.
Send SMS super easy, API Documentation & Libraries for SMS, VoIP & Voice.
Connect with your friends — and other fascinating people. Get in-the-moment updates on the things that interest you. And watch events unfold, in real time, from every angle..
Vimeo is video + you. We put your videos first and give you the best ways to share, discover, and be inspired. See for yourself and Join today!.
Viscovery let’s you add and edit images for searching and matching.
Jeannie (Voice Actions) is a virtual assistant with over two Million downloads, now also available via API. The objective of this service is to provide you and your robot with the smartest answer to any natural language question, just like Siri.
Offers self-service website and application performance monitoring solutions.
A web service that provides convenient access to wiki features, data, and meta-data over HTTP, via a URL usually at api.php.
Generate Word Clouds from blocks of text. Multi color and different sizes illustrate the frequency, and the “vibe” of the bigger text. Try it with blog posts, article text, speeches, tweet histories, emails, or any other written word.
Offers premium search and geo API services allowing you to build innovative technology applications quickly and efficiently.
Local Web Services.
Web Services.
Content Analysis detects, ranks, and resolves entities in unstructured content and classifies a document against our taxonomy.
Discuss ideas, share updates, and crowdsource answers from coworkers around the globe. Yammer gives your team a faster, smarter way to connect and collaborate across your company.
Allows greater developer access to native Yelp data and features.
Programmatically send Yos (contextual messages) through API.
Allows developers to access video statistics and YouTube channels' data via two types of calls, REST and XML-RPC..